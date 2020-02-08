Seniors
All A’s
Ephraim Delagrange
Brooklyn Graber
Ethan Laney
Mackenzie Miller
Raegen Neidhardt
Sommer Reinhart
Samantha Richter
Rilee Ross
Mariah Salinas
Karlie Scher
Kerrigan Stark
Nathalie Swenson
Joshua Swift
Kennedey Villena
Peyton Yoder
Honors
Owen Allen
Kalic Banks
Christopher Barnhart
Chad Baumgardner
Gabriel Bland
Kaitlin Briskey
Jenna Burley
Luke Chamberlain
Eric Chapman
Sophie Clark
Ethan Coplin
Savannah Corrao
Deacon Crates
Haley Cupp
Reagan Denning
Kaitlyn Forster
Jonah Gipple
Janice Green
Cheyenne Hart
Miryam Keegan
Michaela Keeley
Josie Knox
Braden Langham
Madison Lister
Kaitlyn Mallett
Natasha McCain
McClure Madison
Jacob Miller
Post Samantha
Jacob Rickman
Michael Rioux
Mariah Salinas
Karlie Scher
Emily Smith
Elizabeth Strong
Isaac Strubing
Cameron Sudlow
Nathaniel Sullivan
Travian Tunis
Jordan Wolfe
Juniors
All A’s
Holly Bennett
Elizabeth Delagrange
Collin Durre
Madalyn Fredericks
Chloe Gerhart
Sereniti Graves
Ava Lichty
Vanessa Martin
Kelsey Monroe
Hunter White
Honors
Caleb Begley
Alpatha Coleman
Jourdyn Crosser
Jack Figgins
Riley Gillespie
Roman Graber
Renae Greenwalt
Ian Greutman
Boston Hootman
Madison Huffine
Jaren Hurni
Maxwell Ish
Sierra Kline
Elizabeth Liddell
Kenya Mericle
Ayden Moor
Chase Pask
Kennedy Phillips
Tori Rafferty
Naomi Richie
Isaac Ridgway
Cheyenne Shull
Victoria Silcott
Mason Slattery
Gabriel Smith
Keegan Spencer
Camden Straub
Isaiah Stickan
Adelyn Strubing
Cole Sudlow
Brandon Thornburg
Landon Turnbull
Kole Wertman
Sophomores
All A’s
Kyler Baird
Jackson Bergman
Sydney Bland
Taylor Early
Macie Eicher
Emily Harmon
Abrielle Miller
Emma Shuman
Avery Slattery
Emily Taylor
Abigail Welly
Cade White
Matthew Yockum
Honors
Josiah Ankney
Kadance Barnes
Morgan Bassett
Angel Carpenter
Aiden Champion
Madison Cupp
Elizabeth Frost
Garza Grace
Ashton Gilbert
Abigail Johnson
Skylar Kerr
Christian Layne
Gabriel Layne
Taylor Metz
Joshua Myers
Taylor Richter
Liliana Salas-Morales
Ryan Schliesser
Zachary Seach
Mary Siebenaler
Jade Sigman
Isabella Smith
Shelby Sowles
Travis Stoffer
Kendall Sudlow
Zackary Thatcher
Veronica Vasquez
Destiny Wells
Isaac Wilhelm
Breeanna Wolfe
Phenix Yochum
Freshmen
All A’s
Katie Chapman
Joda Freese
Julia Garza
Cornelio Mendoza
Victoria Perna
Lynae Poling
Mallory Sarchet
Kenzie Schroeder
Tatum Sheets
Mackinzie Shull
Madison Stairhime
Aiden Stolz
Alaina Stuckey
Michael Villena
Rachel Woenker
Honors
Elisa Ayers
MaKeegan Bailey
Brody Balser
Zachary Bell
Lindsay Bergman
Katherine Bland
Maryssalynn Boyd
Aryssia Brown
Ella Clark
Molly Crall
Jacob Evans
Chloe Gardner
Hailey Greene
Alexis Hamilton
Destany Henderson
Daylen Hilty
Enno Jurcevich
Maverik Keesbury
Adam Keogh
Aaron Klima
Calvin Lichty
Reyna Mazur
Mia McCain
Nolan Methvin
Lyndsey Miller
Gabriel Rodriguez
Alyssa Seitz
Leah Seitz
Ashton Sentle
Noah Shaffer
Olivia Shull
Amber Sigman
Tara Spencer
Kelton Stone
Ashton Streeter
