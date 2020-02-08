Seniors

All A’s

Ephraim Delagrange

Brooklyn Graber

Ethan Laney

Mackenzie Miller

Raegen Neidhardt

Sommer Reinhart

Samantha Richter

Rilee Ross

Mariah Salinas

Karlie Scher

Kerrigan Stark

Nathalie Swenson

Joshua Swift

Kennedey Villena

Peyton Yoder

Honors

Owen Allen

Kalic Banks

Christopher Barnhart

Chad Baumgardner

Gabriel Bland

Kaitlin Briskey

Jenna Burley

Luke Chamberlain

Eric Chapman

Sophie Clark

Ethan Coplin

Savannah Corrao

Deacon Crates

Haley Cupp

Reagan Denning

Kaitlyn Forster

Jonah Gipple

Janice Green

Cheyenne Hart

Miryam Keegan

Michaela Keeley

Josie Knox

Braden Langham

Madison Lister

Kaitlyn Mallett

Natasha McCain

McClure Madison

Jacob Miller

Post Samantha

Jacob Rickman

Michael Rioux

Mariah Salinas

Karlie Scher

Emily Smith

Elizabeth Strong

Isaac Strubing

Cameron Sudlow

Nathaniel Sullivan

Travian Tunis

Jordan Wolfe

Juniors

All A’s

Holly Bennett

Elizabeth Delagrange

Collin Durre

Madalyn Fredericks

Chloe Gerhart

Sereniti Graves

Ava Lichty

Vanessa Martin

Kelsey Monroe

Hunter White

Honors

Caleb Begley

Alpatha Coleman

Jourdyn Crosser

Jack Figgins

Riley Gillespie

Roman Graber

Renae Greenwalt

Ian Greutman

Boston Hootman

Madison Huffine

Jaren Hurni

Maxwell Ish

Sierra Kline

Elizabeth Liddell

Kenya Mericle

Ayden Moor

Chase Pask

Kennedy Phillips

Tori Rafferty

Naomi Richie

Isaac Ridgway

Cheyenne Shull

Victoria Silcott

Mason Slattery

Gabriel Smith

Keegan Spencer

Camden Straub

Isaiah Stickan

Adelyn Strubing

Cole Sudlow

Brandon Thornburg

Landon Turnbull

Kole Wertman

Sophomores

All A’s

Kyler Baird

Jackson Bergman

Sydney Bland

Taylor Early

Macie Eicher

Emily Harmon

Abrielle Miller

Emma Shuman

Avery Slattery

Emily Taylor

Abigail Welly

Cade White

Matthew Yockum

Honors

Josiah Ankney

Kadance Barnes

Morgan Bassett

Angel Carpenter

Aiden Champion

Madison Cupp

Elizabeth Frost

Garza Grace

Ashton Gilbert

Abigail Johnson

Skylar Kerr

Christian Layne

Gabriel Layne

Taylor Metz

Joshua Myers

Taylor Richter

Liliana Salas-Morales

Ryan Schliesser

Zachary Seach

Mary Siebenaler

Jade Sigman

Isabella Smith

Shelby Sowles

Travis Stoffer

Kendall Sudlow

Zackary Thatcher

Veronica Vasquez

Destiny Wells

Isaac Wilhelm

Breeanna Wolfe

Phenix Yochum

Freshmen

All A’s

Katie Chapman

Joda Freese

Julia Garza

Cornelio Mendoza

Victoria Perna

Lynae Poling

Mallory Sarchet

Kenzie Schroeder

Tatum Sheets

Mackinzie Shull

Madison Stairhime

Aiden Stolz

Alaina Stuckey

Michael Villena

Rachel Woenker

Honors

Elisa Ayers

MaKeegan Bailey

Brody Balser

Zachary Bell

Lindsay Bergman

Katherine Bland

Maryssalynn Boyd

Aryssia Brown

Ella Clark

Molly Crall

Jacob Evans

Chloe Gardner

Hailey Greene

Alexis Hamilton

Destany Henderson

Daylen Hilty

Enno Jurcevich

Maverik Keesbury

Adam Keogh

Aaron Klima

Calvin Lichty

Reyna Mazur

Mia McCain

Nolan Methvin

Lyndsey Miller

Gabriel Rodriguez

Alyssa Seitz

Leah Seitz

Ashton Sentle

Noah Shaffer

Olivia Shull

Amber Sigman

Tara Spencer

Kelton Stone

Ashton Streeter

