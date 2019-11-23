Freshmen
All A’s
Katie Chapman
Joda Freese
Victoria Perna
Lynae Poling
Mallory Sarchet
Kenzie Schroeder
Noah Shaffer
Mackinzie Shull
Alaina Stuckey
Michael Villena
Rachel Woenker
Honors
Elisa Ayers
MaKeegan Bailey
Brody Balser
Lindsay Bergman
Katherine Bland
Maryssalynn Boyd
Aryssia Brown
Ella Clark
Molly Crall
Kelton DeFreece
Jacob Evans
Ava Fleehearty
Morgan Fogle
Chloe Gardner
Julia Garza
Alexander Gordon
Alexis Hamilton
Destany Henderson
Enno Jurcevich
Adam Keogh
Aaron Klima
Calvin Lichty
Reyna Mazur
Mia McCain
Cornelio Mendoza
Nolan Methvin
Lyndsey Miller
Gabriel Rodriguez
Alyssa Seitz
Leah Seitz
Ashton Sentle
Tatum Sheets
Olivia Shull
Amber Sigman
Tara Spencer
Madison Stairhime
Hannah Stoffer
Aiden Stolz
Ashton Streeter
Brent Switzer
Sophomores
All A’s
Kyler Baird
Jackson Bergman
Sydney Bland
Taylor Early
Macie Eicher
Emily Harmon
Abrielle Miller
Emma Shuman
Avery Slattery
Emily Taylor
Zackary Thatcher
Abigail Welly
Matthew Yockum
Honors
Josiah Ankney
Kadance Barnes
Angel Carpenter
Madison Cupp
Elizabeth Frost
Grace Garza
Ashton Gilbert
Abigail Johnson
Skylar Kerr
Christian Layne
Gabriel Layne
Taylor Metz
Joshua Myers
Taylor Richter
Liliana Salas-Morales
Ryan Schliesser
Zachary Seach
Mary Siebenaler
Jade Sigman
Isabella Smith
Travis Stoffer
Kendall Sudlow
Veronica Vasquez
Destiny Wells
Cade White
Isaac Wilhelm
Breeanna Wolfe
Phenix Yochum
Juniors
All A’s
Alpatha Coleman
Collin Durre
Madalyn Fredericks
Chloe Gerhart
Renae Greenwalt
Ava Lichty
Vanessa Martin
Haven McAlexander
Kelsey Monroe
Landon Turnbull
Hunter White
Honors
Holly Bennett
Tyler Costilla
Jourdyn Crosser
Elizabeth Delagrange
Jack Figgins
Riley Gillespie
Roman Graber
Sereniti Graves
Ian Greutman
Boston Hootman
Madison Huffine
Jerze Husted
Jaren Hurni
Maxwell Ish
Audrey Johnsonbaugh
Sierra Kline
Elizabeth Liddell
Kenya Mericle
Annalise Miller
Chase Pask
Mallory Peter
Kennedy Phillips
Tori Rafferty
Chase Railing
Naomi Richie
Isaac Ridgway
Patience Salisbury
Ethan Sanderson
Summer Schooley
Cheyenne Shull
Victoria Silcott
Mason Slattery
Gabe Smith
Keegan Spencer
Isaiah Stickan
Camden Straub
Adelyn Strubing
Cole Sudlow
Brandon Thornburg
Kole Wertman
Logan Wilson
Seniors
All A’s
Lena Bassett
Jenna Burley
Ethan Coplin
Kaitlyn Forster
Brooklyn Graber
Miryam Keegan
Ethan Laney
Kaitlyn Mallett
Mackenzie Miller
Raegen Neidhardt
Samantha Richter
Karlie Scher
Kerrigan Stark
Nathalie Swenson
Joshua Swift
Travian Tunis
Peyton Yoder
Honors
Owen Allen
Brandt Balser
Kalic Banks
Christopher Barnhart
Chad Baumgardner
Gabe Bland
Elizabeth Booker
Kaitlin Briskey
Joshua Carns
Isabelle Castillo
Luke Chamberlain
Eric Chapman
Sophie Clark
Cameron Cline
Mitchell Combs-McClish
Mason Commisso
Sari Contreras
Savanna Corrao
Deacon Crates
Haley Cupp
Ephraim Delagrange
Reagan Denning
Marcus Dreher
Carl Elston
Jonah Gipple
Janice Green
Natalie Grunden
Cheyenne Hart
Michaela Keeley
Hunter Kenner
Josie Knox
Braden Langham
Madison Lister
Kellin McCain
Madison McClure
Jacob Miller
Jaden Peterson
Sommer Reinhart
Jacob Rickman
Michael Rioux
Rilee Ross
Mariah Salinas
Amaya Smith
Emily Smith
Elizabeth Strong
Isaac Strubing
Cameron Sudlow
Nathaniel Sullivan
Kennedey Villena
Gavin Wilhelm
