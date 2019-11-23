Freshmen

All A’s

Katie Chapman

Joda Freese

Victoria Perna

Lynae Poling

Mallory Sarchet

Kenzie Schroeder

Noah Shaffer

Mackinzie Shull

Alaina Stuckey

Michael Villena

Rachel Woenker

Honors

Elisa Ayers

MaKeegan Bailey

Brody Balser

Lindsay Bergman

Katherine Bland

Maryssalynn Boyd

Aryssia Brown

Ella Clark

Molly Crall

Kelton DeFreece

Jacob Evans

Ava Fleehearty

Morgan Fogle

Chloe Gardner

Julia Garza

Alexander Gordon

Alexis Hamilton

Destany Henderson

Enno Jurcevich

Adam Keogh

Aaron Klima

Calvin Lichty

Reyna Mazur

Mia McCain

Cornelio Mendoza

Nolan Methvin

Lyndsey Miller

Gabriel Rodriguez

Alyssa Seitz

Leah Seitz

Ashton Sentle

Tatum Sheets

Olivia Shull

Amber Sigman

Tara Spencer

Madison Stairhime

Hannah Stoffer

Aiden Stolz

Ashton Streeter

Brent Switzer

Sophomores

All A’s

Kyler Baird

Jackson Bergman

Sydney Bland

Taylor Early

Macie Eicher

Emily Harmon

Abrielle Miller

Emma Shuman

Avery Slattery

Emily Taylor

Zackary Thatcher

Abigail Welly

Matthew Yockum

Honors

Josiah Ankney

Kadance Barnes

Angel Carpenter

Madison Cupp

Elizabeth Frost

Grace Garza

Ashton Gilbert

Abigail Johnson

Skylar Kerr

Christian Layne

Gabriel Layne

Taylor Metz

Joshua Myers

Taylor Richter

Liliana Salas-Morales

Ryan Schliesser

Zachary Seach

Mary Siebenaler

Jade Sigman

Isabella Smith

Travis Stoffer

Kendall Sudlow

Veronica Vasquez

Destiny Wells

Cade White

Isaac Wilhelm

Breeanna Wolfe

Phenix Yochum

Juniors

All A’s

Alpatha Coleman

Collin Durre

Madalyn Fredericks

Chloe Gerhart

Renae Greenwalt

Ava Lichty

Vanessa Martin

Haven McAlexander

Kelsey Monroe

Landon Turnbull

Hunter White

Honors

Holly Bennett

Tyler Costilla

Jourdyn Crosser

Elizabeth Delagrange

Jack Figgins

Riley Gillespie

Roman Graber

Sereniti Graves

Ian Greutman

Boston Hootman

Madison Huffine

Jerze Husted

Jaren Hurni

Maxwell Ish

Audrey Johnsonbaugh

Sierra Kline

Elizabeth Liddell

Kenya Mericle

Annalise Miller

Chase Pask

Mallory Peter

Kennedy Phillips

Tori Rafferty

Chase Railing

Naomi Richie

Isaac Ridgway

Patience Salisbury

Ethan Sanderson

Summer Schooley

Cheyenne Shull

Victoria Silcott

Mason Slattery

Gabe Smith

Keegan Spencer

Isaiah Stickan

Camden Straub

Adelyn Strubing

Cole Sudlow

Brandon Thornburg

Kole Wertman

Logan Wilson

Seniors

All A’s

Lena Bassett

Jenna Burley

Ethan Coplin

Kaitlyn Forster

Brooklyn Graber

Miryam Keegan

Ethan Laney

Kaitlyn Mallett

Mackenzie Miller

Raegen Neidhardt

Samantha Richter

Karlie Scher

Kerrigan Stark

Nathalie Swenson

Joshua Swift

Travian Tunis

Peyton Yoder

Honors

Owen Allen

Brandt Balser

Kalic Banks

Christopher Barnhart

Chad Baumgardner

Gabe Bland

Elizabeth Booker

Kaitlin Briskey

Joshua Carns

Isabelle Castillo

Luke Chamberlain

Eric Chapman

Sophie Clark

Cameron Cline

Mitchell Combs-McClish

Mason Commisso

Sari Contreras

Savanna Corrao

Deacon Crates

Haley Cupp

Ephraim Delagrange

Reagan Denning

Marcus Dreher

Carl Elston

Jonah Gipple

Janice Green

Natalie Grunden

Cheyenne Hart

Michaela Keeley

Hunter Kenner

Josie Knox

Braden Langham

Madison Lister

Kellin McCain

Madison McClure

Jacob Miller

Jaden Peterson

Sommer Reinhart

Jacob Rickman

Michael Rioux

Rilee Ross

Mariah Salinas

Amaya Smith

Emily Smith

Elizabeth Strong

Isaac Strubing

Cameron Sudlow

Nathaniel Sullivan

Kennedey Villena

Gavin Wilhelm

Load comments