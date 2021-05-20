Hicksville Haven McAlexander

HAVEN McALEXANDER
(Valedictorian)
Parents: Amanda and Caleb McAlexander, Hicksville.
Awards and activities: Superior in 2019 Science Fair, Superior in 2020 Science Fair, Superior in 2019 Regional Science Fair, 2020 International Science and Engineering Fair qualifier, 2019 Genius Olympiad qualifier and participant, Honor Roll 2017-present, Student of the Quarter 2017-present, National Honor Society Vice President 2019-present, 2019 Northwest Ohio Student Leadership Conference Representative, 2019 Real Money Real World competition Advanced Placement, Student Council Member 2018-present, 2017-19 Mat Stats, 2017-19 Track and Field, 2017-18 Archery, 2020 Hicksville Initiative Student House Leader for Setia, Veterans assemblies 2017-present, 2020 Veterans’ Day assembly student representative speaker, 2019-present volunteer and job shadow at Hicksville Hospital, 2019-present Project MORE volunteer, 2019-present Red Cross blood drive volunteer.
Post-high school plans: Haven will attend Miami University, Oxford, to study Biochemistry on a Miami University Excellence Scholarship ($13,000/year) and a Steel Dynamics, Inc. scholarship ($5,000/year).
