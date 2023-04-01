HICKSVILLE — A brief meeting was held by the Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education this week.
The board listened to a couple of presentations from faculty, the first of which was from Josh Freese. Freese discussed the NWO Senior Classic, which will be held today.
According to Superintendent Keith Countryman, the NWO Senior Classic used to be held in Bryan. It is an event that features senior basketball players from high schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties.
There also will be Special Olympics basketball players from those respective counties.
The second presentation was given by Jane Myers on the latest state requirements in regard to dyslexia training and education.
In other news, the board approved:
• the following donations: $50 from Guilford Investments for Jeff Pepple Memorial; $200 from Angela Zeedyk for girls basketball; $300 from Collins & Guilford Wealth Advisors for Student of the Quarter; and $2,000 from Jim Schmidt Family of Dealerships for the NWO Senior Classic.
• Randi Guilford as a certified substitute for the 2022-23 school year.
• the following supplemental contract for the 2022-23 school year: David Mohr, Mini-Aces wrestling coach.
• the following supplemental contracts for the 2023-24 school year: Jeff Haught, head boys golf coach; Jackalyn Siebenaler, head girls golf coach.
• a service agreement with Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) per Ohio Revised Code 3313.845. This agreement will begin July 1 and shall terminate on June 30, 2024. The total projected cost is $782,861.30.
• a clinical affiliation agreement with Northwest State Community College for an early childhood/paraprofessional education program from July 1–June 30, 2025.
• the 2023-24 school year calendar.
• the extension of recognition and congratulations to Elaine Gerken, Jennifer Bergman, a host of volunteers and the cast and crew of Into the Woods, for their performances on March 3-5.
• resolution No. 2023-06 “resolution approving the government entity settlement documents.”
