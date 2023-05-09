On Friday, students at Hicksville Elementary had a YES Day to celebrate the conclusion of testing.
In its second year, the idea for the YES day was suggested in an elementary leadership group as something fun to do. The idea became a reality in 2022 and the tradition continues.
To earn the YES day, third and fourth-graders had to meet specific expectations during testing such as utilizing test-taking strategies that they were taught.
To plan the day, students were given the opportunity to provide their ideas of what they would enjoy. Students suggested a wide variety of activities and suggestions. Behind the scenes, staff and administration began working on making as many of the suggestions a reality.
This year’s activities included a kickoff assembly for grades K-4 in which all elementary teachers competed in a “Revenge of the Students” challenge. Teachers had to complete five challenges to earn their class an ice cream party and extra recess. The challenges included a dance off, a BeanBoozled surprise, Scooter Dodgeball, Feed a Duck, and a dare to eat a freeze-dried cricket. All teachers successfully completed the challenges much to the delight of the students. After the assembly, the third- and fourth-graders took a road trip to the Bryan Theater to watch Mario Brothers. After the movie, students went to Recreation Park in Bryan for a lunch of their favorites (tacos, pizza, cookies, chips, pop). Superintendent, Keith Countryman came with a small bus to pick up the teachers, and they were surprised with lunch to reward them for all of their efforts during testing as well.
Throughout the afternoon, students were able to participate in a wide variety of activities, including volleyball, tennis and disc golf. A surprise guest came to the amphitheater to host a “Dance Party with Mr. G.”
When the students returned to school, they were able to pick an activity of their choice that included getting their nails painted, making slime, playing a game with high-schoolers, extra gym time, or the opportunity to bring in their own technology devices and spend time on those.
This day is designed to build excitement about testing and give students the opportunity to feel successful for working hard and trying their best, according to school officials.
A related press release thanked all those involved.
