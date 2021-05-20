Hicksville Durre

Durre

 Larry Kenner

COLLIN DURRE

(Valedictorian)

Parents: Eric and Kymberly Durre, Hicksville

Awards and activities: received a superior at high school science fair and first place physics project at regional science fair, and winner of innovative interviews competition. Marching band, Pep band, Academic team, National Honor Society, HHS Musical, OMEA District 1 Honor Band, co-led recreation activities at Lifeline Connect Church Vacation Bible School, operated spotlight for Frozen Jr. musical, directed traffic at Christmas Cruise Thru.

Post-high school plans: Collin will study Biology at Trine University, Angola, Ind., with three scholarships — Trine University Bateman-Kolb Scholarship, Franklin B. Walter Scholarship, Masons Scholarship.

