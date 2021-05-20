Hicksville Chloe Gerhart

CHLOE GERHART

(Salutatorian)

Parents: Jeff and Abby Gerhart, Hicksville.

Awards and activities: Superior in Sophomore and Junior year Science Fairs, Class President all four years high school, Academic Team, Marching Band Color Guard, National Honor Society, HHS Musical, Student writer for the News Tribune, Recreation Leader at Lifeline Connect Vacation Bible School, Christmas Cruise Thru volunteer, HMS Musical spotlight volunteer, church nursery worker.

Post-high school plans: Chloe will study art and architectural history at Miami University, Oxford on an Ohio Governor’s Scholarship and a College of Creative Arts Scholarship.

