HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education received a presentation on HIX-TV during its recent meeting and also handled reorganizational matters.
Guests Bill Murphy, Tony Welly and Josh Freeze made a presentation about HIX-TV.
They noted that the Hicksville Community Cable Board was formed in 1988 and has been utilizing school facilities to operate. Murphy highlighted the mutually beneficial relationship the broadcast company holds with Hicksville Schools.
HIX-TV offers volunteer opportunities to students interested in the media field, and Murphy expressed a desire to have a professional media studio at the school that the company and students can operate from. Recently, a professional media desk was purchased.
Murphy hopes to expand on this with the addition of professional cameras and microphones.
In other business, Board Member Minda Jones asked about the amount of land the district currently has for various athletic facilities and if there is enough room to construct a football and track facility into a single facility. According to reports, six acres are needed to do so and that is currently not plausible for Hicksville Exempted Village Schools.
Earlier, the board elected Galen Methvin president for 2023 and Stephanie Karacson-Mazur vice president.
In other news, the board approved:
• creation of a grief-sensitive schools initiative grant fund.
• creation of the career awareness and exploration grant fund.
• the following donations: $500 from the Ohio State Eagles charity fund for the elementary principal fund, $1,000 from CAF America for Hicksville High School, $2,000 from Geenex Solar, LLC, for the STEAM program.
• several supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Sean Bergman, assistant junior high girls basketball coach; Kirsten Coffman, LPDC committee member; Aaron Hylander, LPDC committee member; and Erin Montgomery, school public relations liaison.
• the resignation of Elizabeth Yeaser as paraprofessional effective Jan. 3.
• the resignation of Ashley Jackson as assistant junior high girls basketball coach.
• annual OSBA membership dues for 2023. This would include electronic versions of OSBA Briefcase, School Management News, and the Virtual Transportation Supervisor subscriptions.
• the 2023 board of education, superintendent and treasurer scholarship in the amount of $700.
