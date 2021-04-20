HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Schools board of education heard information regarding the current testing going on for students in all three grade levels during Monday’s monthly meeting.
In other business during the meeting, the board approved a recommendation to partner with the Ohio Health Department and the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center to distribute Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 home test kits on a first-come, first-serve basis to staff and students following the board’s receipt of a signed consent and waiver.
Hicksville High School principal Jeff Slattery noted that testing is underway with the English-Language Arts test last week and math testing this week and social studies and science next week.
Slattery went over upcoming activities at the high school level, with the high school musical’s presentation of Godspell set to take place at the Huber Opera House on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and a show on Sunday afternoon. Junior-senior prom will be held Saturday, May 1 with prom walk-in from 6-6:45 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. with post-prom for seniors at Georgetown Bowl.
Four County Career Center’s senior awards program will be held virtually on May 25 with commencement scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 30.
Middle school principal Mike Altman noted that the Hicksville Shake will be held on May 6-7 with sixth-grade teachers working with students on soft skills needed for their future. The students will showcase themselves in a three-round competition to judges volunteering from the community.
Elementary principal Kirsten Coffman informed the board that the 2021-22 class lists will be announced to K-4 students on the last day of school, as has been done in the past few years. Students will be able to travel to their new teacher’s classroom for activities. Parents are asked to refrain from requesting teachers but if valid concerns are voiced, they will be documented.
The board went into executive session to consider business regarding a public employee or official, with no action taken following the session.
In other business, the board:
• approved a Then and Now Certificate from Antwerp Schools in the amount of $8,888.86 for excess preschool cost for the 2020 fiscal year and a change order of $458 for weight room flooring in the academic/athletic building construction project from Alexander & Bebout, Inc.
• accepted a $500 donation from Sweetwater Sound, Inc. for the high school musical.
• approved Aubree Giddings as a certified and classified substitute for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved recommendations for continuing contracts for Sean Bergman and Melissa Liddell; three-year limited contracts for Jamie Altman, A.J. Klausing and Ryan Miser; two-year limited contracts for Mackenzie Coleman and Rachel Wehrman and one-year contracts for Kate Haggerty and Brianna Culler as classroom teachers for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved recommendations for contracts for classified staff for Annie Stairhime (continuing) and Tyler Scranton (two-year).
• approved a recommendation for a five-year administrative contract to Ruth Ann Pierman as food service director beginning Aug. 1, 2021 and ending July 31, 2026.
• approved supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year for: Jeff Haught (co-head golf coach, 33 percent), Tony Tear (co-head golf coach, 67 percent), Paul Payne (head cross country coach) and Lucas Smith (head football coach).
• approved an action item on a supplemental contract for Nikki Bostelman as head volleyball coach.
• recognized science fair advisor Kathy Laney, faculty members and volunteers for their work and dedication to students in preparation for the science fair and recognized and congratulated the following students on Superior ratings at the Regional Science Fair: Kyler Baird, Julia Garza, Taylor Early, Emily Harmon, Joda Freese, Abbie Miller and Emily Taylor.
