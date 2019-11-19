HICKSVILLE — During its Monday session, the Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education heard a presentation on Lifewise Academy, which allows release time for religious instruction for students to study the Bible and biblical principles during class time.
The presentation was made by Defiance area Lifewise Academy director Phil Nofziger and local resident Rick Straley.
Lifewise started in Van Wert and was brought to Straley’s attention by local resident Eric Durre, who helped to get the program started in Wayne Trace schools.
Nofziger expressed his admiration for Hicksville and wanted to bring the idea to the board. Lifewise is described as a nondenominational partnership of Christian churches. It traditionally meets one hour a week, must meet off of school grounds, must cost no tax money and be purely on a voluntary basis.
In order for Lifewise to take shape here, the board would have to grant its cooperation and pass a policy allowing for the program.
Nofziger added that Lifewise also is thriving in Ayersville and said that the program helps participants to feel value and worth as people and improves academic performance as well.
Although the number of Lifewise participants is greatest in elementary school, Nofziger said that programs can be built for age groups between grades K-12. School credit is available for the program as well.
Should the board accept the program, a number of buildings near the school are being considered as Lifewise meeting spots.
The Lifewise representatives expressed the need to work with Hicksville’s administration to make the program happen.
Suggested as well were at least two adult volunteers to assist with the program; they would need to go through background checks.
“If this program intercedes in one life, it’s worth it,” Straley noted.
A number of details, such as disciplinary measures if needed, still need to be worked out.
The board neither accepted nor rejected the idea at the meeting.
In other business, the board:
• congratulated teacher Heather Taylor, who was selected as teacher of the quarter. Students nominated 75 teachers for the honor.
• approved supplemental contracts for Sandra Brown as land lab coordinator and Elaine Gerken as high school musical director.
• was reminded of “Frozen Junior,” the middle school musical, which will be held this weekend. Tickets are available online or at the door.
• noted more than 100 veterans were in attendance at the Nov. 11 Veterans Day program, with a number of vets providing positive feedback about the program to board members. Superintendent Keith Countryman gave a shout-out to elementary principal Kirsten Coffman for the work done to present the program.
• heard representatives from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Hicksville Police Department were present at a recent teacher’s in-service. They spoke of drug problems found in Hicksville and Defiance County as well.
• heard fall high school testing retakes are coming next month.
• was reminded of the solar field behind the school, which costs the district no money.
• heard quotes are being obtained for a replacement projector in the commons area. There is also the possibility of installing a new projector in the high school gym and interlinking the two systems.
• heard administrative praises about the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, where the new teachers were sent to observe the instruction methods.
• noted the end of the first quarter of the school year on Oct. 25.
