HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education heard about donations from Premier Bank of Hicksville and the United Way of Defiance for books for Hicksville Elementary School during Monday’s meeting.
Elementary principal Kirsten Coffman explained that during October, the United Way conducted a book drive asking patrons to contribute $20 to help sponsor elementary students in Defiance County as a way to provide a variety of books to students throughout the school year.
Hicksville’s goal was to have 368 students adopted through the drive and Coffman noted that Premier Bank of Hicksville and United Way board members informed her that the bank had opted to adopt all Hicksville elementary students and that the school would set up future opportunities for Premier Bank to have Zoom sessions with the students to read some of the books.
Coffman also noted that the last week of October was Red Ribbon Week for elementary students and that on the Sunday of that week, around 20 staff members helped turn the front of the school building into a pumpkin patch with activities like a hayride, outdoor scavenger hunts and dress-up days helped “bring some fall, festive fun.”
In his report, middle school principal Mike Altman noted that the middle school and high school started partial remote learning Monday and Tuesday and will use partial remote learning next week (Nov. 30-Dec. 4). Altman also explained that with the contact tracing protocols in place for any positive COVID-19 tests by students, the school staff is examining ways to adjust the set-up of classrooms in the hopes of reducing the amount of students that would need to be quarantined.
Superintendent Keith Countryman noted that the school’s in-service day on Nov. 18 was a “shot in the arm” for the staff in an effort to boost confidence amid the grind of the current school year. Board member Minda Jones complimented Countryman’s efforts, saying “I love the energy and appreciate your leadership with this in-service … to help boost our teachers.”
The board also approved a resolution accepting a contingency fee agreement and authorizing litigation as part of all Ohio schools being allowed to join a major anti-vaping litigation designed to compensate schools for past and future costs relating to the vaping epidemic among youth in America.
“If the suit goes through, it could be additional monies for the district,” noted Ruen. “The trail wouldn’t be until January of 2022, these processes take years.”
The board also approved a resolution for the district endorsing the recent Fair School Funding legislation in the Ohio state legislature, encouraging the 133rd General Assembly to expedite the passage of the bill.
The board went into executive session regarding matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or rules. No action was taken following the session.
In other business, the board:
• accepted a donation of $10,000 from the Defiance Area Foundation for the Academic/Athletic Complex currently under construction and a $1,000 donation from Johns Manville for teaching and student supplies.
• heard from district treasurer Mike Ruen that the district will receive a $19,235 give back from the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation as part of a $1.3 billion state-wide giveback from the bureau. Ruen also noted that he has been in contact with a bond underwriter and have had off-and-on discussions about a potential refunding of the bond for the school building that “could save taxpayers a significant amount of money” and would have more information by December.
• approved the resignation of Laura Wofford as bus driver effective Oct. 22.
• approved Jennifer Bergman as a classified substitute for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved supplemental contracts for Jeff Sleesman (assistant junior high boys basketball coach) and Jay Sowles (junior high wrestling head coach) and approved Travian Tunis as a volunteer basketball coach.
• approved the high school wrestling team for an overnight trip to Lima on Jan. 29-30, 2021.
• approved a date change for the January 2021 board meeting to Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
