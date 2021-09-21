HICKSVILLE — Public use of the new Hicksville ACES Athletic Complex was a major topic of discussion during Monday’s Hicksville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education meeting.
During high school principal Jeff Slattery’s report to the board, he noted that the goal is to have taxpayers have access to the complex as the addition to the school campus was taxpayer-funded.
Currently, the plan is to allow Hicksville residents to have access to the facility’s track and indoor courts but not the weight room.
The complex would be available for public use based on availability with student and team usage taking priority with Slattery noting that especially in the summer, when sports teams are not using the facility, it should be open and available to everyone to get as much use as possible.
Board member Craig Eiden stated that he was in favor of allowing the public to use the weight room, setting aside a time frame for that public use, be it evenings or otherwise.
In the public discussion portion of the meeting following the agenda, resident Cody Sanders spoke up on behalf of the public using the facility. Sanders inquired about first responders, EMS or police officers using the weight room, pointing out that it would mean qualified medical members being present in case of anything going wrong and that those groups lack options for working out and potential membership would allow for an incentive to boost numbers in their departments.
The board noted the suggestion, along with another suggestion about allowing college athletes home during Christmas break to use the facility as well.
Another major topic of discussion came during elementary principal Kirsten Coffman’s report to the board as the shortage of substitute teachers is being felt at Hicksville, especially among paraprofessional and aide staff. Coffman noted that when aide positions are not covered, they are filled from within and the district is paying teachers to work on their conference period or are forced to pull from the intervention staff. Coffman proposed raising the pay rate for paraprofessionals and substitutes from the $54 per day, a sentiment agreed with by the board.
A motion was made to raise substitute pay to $100 per day, regardless of classified or certified status, provided it is for a full 7.5-hour day. The motion passed 4-0 with one absence.
Coffman noted that the Growing God’s Way after-school program begins on Sept. 27 from 2:50-4 p.m. with around 49 students through grades 1-4 signed up.
The board went into executive session to discuss matters regarding a public official, with no action taken following the session.
In other business, the board:
• approved a quote of $64,844,98 for audio-visual equipment upgrades in the high school gymnasium and auditorium.
• approved the purchase of a new mower for the operations department.
• advanced Mindy Trzynka to 22 years experience at Master degree level l and Mike Altman at the BA 150 degree level on salary schedules.
• approved 2021-22 supplemental contracts for: Dave Blue (assistant boys basketball), Sandi Brown (HQDS committee member), Mackenzie Coleman (head junior high basketball coach), Ryan Miser (HQDS committee member, assistant girls basketball coach), David Mohr (mini-Aces wrestling coach), Emily Rodesh (HQDS committee member, elementary musical director), Jarod Rosebrock (HQDS committee member), Angie Smith (HQDS committee member), Christine Stemen (assistant junior high girls basketball coach), Heather Taylor (HQDS committee member) and Tony Tear (mini-Aces basketball coach).
• approved Pam Payne and Dennis Siebeneck as certified substitutes and Natalie Briskey, Randi Guilford, Kali Heffelfinger and Rick Straley as classified substitutes.
• approved classified supplemental contracts for: Jon Diehl (freshman boys basketball coach), John Haggerty (mini-Aces girls basketball coach), Alex McGlaughlin (freshman volleyball coach, 50%), Jeff Sleesman (assistant junior high boys basketball coach) and Riley Witte (cheerleading advisor, grades 7-8).
• approved the following volunteers: Kara Miser (girls basketball), Jay Sowles (wrestling), Randy VanScoder (volleyball), Bob Weatherhead (girls basketball), Clark Zartman (girls basketball) and Don Perna (golf)
• approved a one-year administrative contract to Melissa Crawford as food service director.
• approved a memorandum of understanding between Hicksville Exempted Village Schools and RFS Behavioral Health T.A.C.K.L.E. Behavior Health.
