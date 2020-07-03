In collaboration with the Henry County Health Department and other districts across northwest Ohio, the Henry County school districts have been working diligently on plans for how to safely start the 2020-21 school year.
The goal for Henry County schools is to return to in-person instruction in accordance with the district calendars with safety modifications in place to help mitigate the risk of contracting or spreading any infections or illnesses while at school.
School administrators have been discussing the many areas within the daily operations that will be impacted by their plans in the coming school year: transportation, food service, classroom instruction, playgrounds, visitors to the facilities, students/staff who become ill, communication with parents/health department if positive cases of COVID-19 are identified, field trips, sanitizing protocol, etc.
The collective goal is to have a joint plan that will offer overall guiding principles across Henry County, while allowing flexibility for the varying situations in the individual districts. This also will include a virtual instructional option (where possible) for those who elect not to send their child(ren) back to school in the fall.
Plans will be shared with the communities by the end of July. While the hope is that staff can greatly reduce the risk of infections at school, it’s important to remember that there will be risks regardless of the plans they have in place, and that there could be changes needed at a moment’s notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.