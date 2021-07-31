Henry County schools, in cooperation with the Henry County Health Department, will continue with COVID regulations in the fall.
A recent press release has indicated that Napoleon City Schools, Holgate local schools, Liberty Center local schools and Patrick Henry schools, as well as Henry County students attending Four County Career Center will follow official guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) concerning COVID protocols.
This means that at this time, there is no mask mandate for in-person classes. There is no mandate to receive the vaccination for children 12 years and older; whether a child receives the vaccination is left to the parents’ discretion.
Anyone who is fully vaccinated does not have to quarantine after possible exposure unless becoming symptomatic.
For those who are unvaccinated, quarantine measures are still in place. If you are not vaccinated and experience possible exposure, quarantine guidelines as indicated by the CDC will be followed.
Free vaccinations are offered for anyone 12 years of age and older at the Henry County Health Department. Contact them at 419-599-5545 for more information.
Henry County schools have reported that their goal is to provide a safe and healthy environment for all students. Since COVID is still circulating, and variants have appeared, guidelines can change with local circumstances and state or federal mandates. They will continue to monitor and update on the situation.
