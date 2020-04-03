The Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities met in a virtual session on Monday. Steve Tucker, superintendent, updated the board on the state of operations during the COVID-19 crisis.
The administration office remains open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., with a limited number of staff to handle emergencies and provide support for remote workers. The majority of the board’s employees are working remotely with services being delivered over the phone or through videoconferencing applications.
Three staff are currently on paid administrative leave as their assigned duties cannot be performed remotely. Tucker explained that at the onset of the crisis, the board was looking at an April 3 end date. Now that it is apparent that the situation is more long-term, the board will need to re-evaluate the situation. Tucker stated that he would consult with the county commissioners so that the board was consistent with what other county agencies are doing in this area.
Nelda Irving was welcomed to the board and received the oath of office. She was appointed by the probate court to fill the balance of the term ending in January 2023.
Blake Stambaugh, director of service and support administration (SSA), stated that the SSAs were focusing their efforts to ensure that individuals served by the board were in a safe environment and had access to adequate food and supplies.
Kristie Humbert, director of early intervention (EI), said that EI staff and families served were adapting well to virtual visits. Humbert also noted that the state is working on providing guidance on how assessments that currently must be done in-person can be performed remotely.
Melinda Camp, employment first manager, informed the board that she assisted several individuals in navigating the state’s unemployment website during the recent surge in unemployment claims.
Tina Parsons, advocacy and community support coordinator, relayed that quite a few individuals were anxious about the situation and bi-weekly Zoom meetings were being planned to keep people connected and help reduce some of that anxiety.
Randy Barnes, Special Olympics coordinator, explained that while sports and other activities may be on hold at the moment, he and his assistant, Zach Meister, are looking at ways to keep people active and engaged. They have hosted a few fitness sessions on Facebook Live and are exploring options such as virtual sports and events.
In other business, the board:
• approved several resolutions pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis. Tucker explained that this policy was provided to county boards of developmental disabilities throughout the state by the Ohio Association of County Boards. The purpose of this policy is to authorize the superintendent to act quickly in dealing with the crisis such as approving expenditures, allowing employees to work remotely, reassigning staff as necessary, and entering into contracts for services.
• temporarily increased the board’s petty cash fund to $500 from $250.
• okayed the temporary emergency paid sick leave policy to conform with federal legislation allowing sick leave in certain instances related to the COVID-19 crisis.
• approved the temporary emergency and family leave expansion policy to conform with federal legislation allowing leave for the purposes of childcare related to the COVID-19 crisis.
• approved a contracts with Jerry Mapes for renewal of lawn care services at the rate of $130 per cut for the administrative building at 135 E. Maumee Ave., through March 31, 2021.
• okayed the Northwest Ohio Waiver Council (NOWAC) addendum to the existing contract increasing the number of contracted service and support administration service hours to 200 (from 100) with a cost not to exceed $7,000 for the period Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.
• approved the Pitney Bowes Inc. renewal of postage meter lease, at the rate of $90 per month, for the period July 30, 2020, through July 29, 2024.
