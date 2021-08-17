AYERSVILLE — Beth Hench presided over her first regular meeting as superintendent of Ayersville Local Schools on Monday, where the board entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ayersville Education Association (AEA), heard discussion about the Fair School Funding Act, and handled other matters.
In addition, athletic director Rafael Manriquez presented information about digital ticketing, as well as how acreage obtained by the district in 2018 could be used for future athletic facilities (see story, Page A5).
Hench, who was approved for a three-year contract in March to become superintendent, replaces Don Diglia, who retired July 31. Hench spent the past six years as principal at Ayersville Elementary School.
“I’m really excited to be in this role, I’m learning more and more daily,” said Hench. “In order to lead this first meeting it took a lot of prep work, and a lot of knowledge I needed to gain, but I’m happy my first meeting is in the books. I still talk to Mr. Diglia almost daily, I’m still picking his brain and learning a lot.”
In her report, Hench briefly discussed the district’s reopening plan, plans for a “State of the District” meeting, and the MOU with the AEA.
“Over the last few weeks, county-wide and district-wide guidance in regards to COVID-19 has been shared with the community, students and staff,” said Hench. “We have worked closely with the county superintendents and Jamie Gerken (health commissioner) at the health department for that guidance.”
The new superintendent explained a “State of the District” meeting will be held Aug. 25 from 5-5:30 p.m., where she will introduce herself as superintendent, introduce new staff, give a financial update, discuss the Fair School Funding plan, discuss the upcoming levies and share details about the new school year.
The first day of classes at Ayersville are Aug. 31.
The MOU with the AEA creates two supplemental special education positions to coordinate those services for 2021-22. Following the resignation of Troy Merillat, director of student services in July, the district needed to create the positions to serve the needs of the students.
Each position will receive a $3,000 stipend, each will receive 10 extended days at the per diem rate, with the MOU expiring June 30, 2022, unless extended by mutual agreement. Hired to fill those positions were elementary principal Laura Inkrott and middle/high School principal Rob Luderman.
In her report, CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp discussed the possible financial impacts following the passage of the Fair School Funding Act. She explained the new funding formula will be a benefit to the district, however, she reiterated the need to pass the income levy in November to help the district’s cash balance long-term.
In other business, the board:
• approved the following change funds: athletic, $1,200; natatorium, $50; Food service, $60; elementary office, $40, athletic secretary office, $40; and high school office, $40.
• authorized the treasurer to register board members, treasurer and superintendent to attend the Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference, Nov. 7-9; and certified Dan Frederick as the delegate and Matt Hanenkrath as the alternate to the annual Capital Conference business meeting.
• OK’d paraprofessional services for the preschool classroom with the NwOESC in the amount of $21,152.70; and the list of certified substitutes and the list of paraprofessionals/classified substitutes, from the NwOESC.
• voted for the OTES credentialed teacher evaluators for 2021-22: Beth Hench, Laura Inkrott and Rob Luderman.
• approved several classified substitutes, bus driver substitutes, van drivers and volunteers for 2021-22.
• OK’d Laura Inkrott as the Comprehensive Continuous Improvement Plan (CCIP) coordinator for 2021-22, at a cost of $1,500 paid from grant funds.
• voted for Majorie Buchanan as the school-year pool supervisor and summer 2022 pool supervisor. Each contracts is $1,100.
• OK’d the contract with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center for education services provided to students while placed there during 2021-22. The daily rate if $79, and $85 daily for students in long-term care.
• authorized the athletic director to approve payment for game help, per the board-adopted schedule.
• approved Chris Dales as the summer, winter and spring weight room coordinator.
• OK’d the bus routes for 2021-22, and afford the superintendent the ability to make changes during the school year as deemed appropriate.
• voted for the free and reduced lunch statement, a requirement of the State Food Service and Ohio Department of Education.
• approved a consulting services agreement with Educators Consulting Services to review the district’s medical, dental and vision insurance plans.
• OK’d the following certified step placements: Ariel Stehura, BA, Step 3; and Alicia Kalik, BA, Step 0.
• voted for Denise Berner and Kathy Schubert for the 2021 Kindergarten Camp, at a cost of $1,500 each, paid for from funding from the United Way.
• OK’d the following lunch prices for 2021-22: K-6, $3; 7-12, $3.15; adult lunch, $3.65; breakfast, $1.90; adult breakfast, $2.65; and milk, 65 cents.
• accepted the following donations: $100 from miscellaneous donors to the cheer camp fund; and $40 from Defiance Area Youth Swim to the natatorium fund.
