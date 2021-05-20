HEATH WAIDELICH
Top Scholar
Parents: Lee and Shawn Waidelich, Pettisville.
Activities and awards: Physical education II student of the year, Spanish II student of the year, Spanish I student of the year, top scorer at the 2020 NWOESC November November Invitational Quiz Tournament, top scorer at 2021 BUZZER Invitational in the Small Traditional Public Schools Division, academic quiz, class president, soccer, track and field, Spanish club, journalism, National Honor Society, West Clinton Mennonite Youth Fellowship.
Post-high school plans: Heath will study philosophy and classics at Calvin University, Grand Rapids, Mich., on a DAR Scholarship, and a Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award.
