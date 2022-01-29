PIONEER — The superintendent at North Central Local Schools has announced his retirement at the end of July.
Bill Hanak has been superintendent at the school district for five years, and before that he served four years in the same position at Paulding Exempted Village Schools.
A long-time Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Hanak was asked if he had any regrets. He thought about his time as an educator and administrator and said that there wasn’t really anything he could think of as regretful. Then with a chuckle he said, “I guess I do have one regret — not going to the Super Bowl in 2005 to see the Steelers win. It was either tickets for the game or pay for my daughter’s braces. I thought the braces were more important — and cheaper than the Super Bowl tickets.”
In reality, Hanak says that there have been many learning opportunities along the way. He said that there have been many rewards in education: “As an administrator, there are rewards, as well as in the classroom. As a teacher, of course, there is the contact with students.”
Hanak started out in the 1980s as a teacher in Special Education and math at Patrick Henry Local Schools. “I liked the small community and have always lived in the community where I served.” It was at Patrick Henry that he started his administration classes. Hanak then moved to Wauseon where he was assistant principal and principal.
“My wife is born and raised in Wauseon, and her family is still there. We moved there in 2000 and I worked at Wauseon Schools for 13 years, first assistant principal and then principal,” added Hanak.
He did say, “I wish I had stopped to smell the roses along the way. I spent lots of time working and could have spent more time with my children and my wife.” After 35 years in education, Hanak just may have some extra time to smell a few roses along the way.
When asked about his plans for retirement, Hanak was quick to say, “I am not ruling anything out.”
With two children in North Central Local Schools and grandchildren from his older children, Hanak is looking forward to more time with his family for sure, but is considering staying in the school district for his children’s graduations.
Will he spend time in Pittsburgh with his beloved Steelers?
“I have been there a few times and I cannot rule out that I could go see them play again,” said Hanak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.