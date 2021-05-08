AYERSVILLE — A jewel of the Ayersville community has recently earned state-wide recognition.
During the recent Ohio State Convention in Columbus, Ayersville High School’s Ag Science teacher Don Hammersmith earned the Golden Owl Award as Ohio’s Ag Educator of the Year.
“It really surprised me when I was named to the Top 10,” admitted Hammersmith who was one of 109 educators nominated for the top honor. “I felt fortunate enough to make it (into the Top 10). But to win it is really quite an honor and it’s very humbling. Just in our district alone there were two other teachers nominated and just to be in that group was a great honor.”
To earn the award, educators must receive a nomination from current or former and/or community members. For Hammersmith, he received support from all three.
Hammersmith’s nominations described him as: “humble, dedicated, and selfless.” One nomination read: “He works tirelessly to provide opportunities for his students to succeed in whatever path they choose.” Another letter of support stated: “Since he took over the program nearly 30 years ago, he has been able to produce dozens of State degree winners as well as dozens of National degree winners through FFA. Our students benefit greatly from Mr. Hammersmith’s program. He is a true educator and is vital in our small community’s lifeblood.”
It was support that the Ayersville mentor felt truly blessed to receive.
“I really received a lot of support from community members and past FFA members,” explained Hammersmith. “And even teachers from other schools, they all wrote some really nice things about me, it all very humbling.”
For Nationwide, the presenter of the Golden Owl Award, its a chance to give back to educator’s that mean so much not only to their students but to the agricultural community.
“With deep roots in agriculture, Nationwide is proud to recognize the men and women who are making a difference in our communities as they help students pursue their passions,” said Brad Liggett, Nationwide’s president of Agribusiness. “We’re honored to recognize the contributions of teachers (like Don Hammersmith), highlight the growing need for their services, and supply additional resources to help provide students with optimal learning experiences.”
As part of the award, Hammersmith and his Ayersville FFA program received a $3,000 Nationwide-funded donation to “further its agricultural educational efforts.”
“We’re in the process of planning out a few things,” explained Hammersmith about how the funds will be used to help the program. “We do a lot with fruit sales and we’re thinking about getting signs that can be used for more than one year, that will look more professional. And we’re also looking at getting an electronic board that we can use for announcements and as a type of calendar of events for everyone to see.”
After nearly 30 years at the helm of the Ayersville FFA program, Hammersmith is set to step down from the program and move on to the next chapter in his life. And earning the recent accolades at the State Convention just adds to an already fulfilling experience to the man who has spent a lifetime serving the Ayersville community.
“It really does feel good,” said Hammersmith. “I just want to thank all the people that sent the letters in (to support me for the award). I want them to know that I really appreciate it and it’s really a great honor not just for me but our school and our community.
It makes you feel like you’ve been able to accomplish some things,” ended Hammersmith. “It’s really a great way to end a career.”
