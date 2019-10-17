NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education voted to rename the Napoleon High School gymnasium floor after a former long-time coach, during its regular meeting of the board Wednesday evening. Plans to improve the district’s state report card were discussed also.
At the May and August meetings of the board, Napoleon resident Steve Mossing addressed the members asking them to consider naming the gymnasium floor after long-time boys basketball coach Fred Church, who led Napoleon to the 1981 state championship. In May, Mossing shared that the board had decided against the request after then superintendent Dr. Stephen Fogo explained the district had made a decision to not name anymore school facilities.
In August, the renaming of the floor in Church’s honor was on the board agenda once again, however the matter was tabled after long-time board member Michael Wesche stated that a board policy should be put in place before the board votes on the matter. On Wednesday, superintendent Erik Belcher explained that a seven-person committee was put in place to discuss and set guidelines on matters such as the commemoration of facilities.
“From the last time we were together on this, we realized we didn’t have administrative guidelines on matters like this, and how we are going to go about selecting policies to put in place,” said Belcher. “With that, we came up with some administrative guidelines, with the first one focusing on commemoration. Moving forward, we have a form that people like Mr. Mossing can fill out, then a committee will be put together to vote on the matter.
“For this request, we put together a committee that included myself, (Napoleon Junior/Senior High principal) Mr. (Ryan) Wilde, (athletic director) Mr. (Andrew) Ham, two board members, and two community members,” continued Belcher. “We talked about how important of a decision this is, with that, the committee recommend we move forward and bring this resolution to the board for approval.”
Wesche then read a statement reiterating his position that an individual should not have his name put on a facility that was built through public funds, such as Napoleon Junior/Senior High School.
“At the time we last considered the motion, it was tabled to give the board an opportunity to establish policies and procedures regarding the naming and other commemoration of our facilities, and that time was well spent, under our superintendent’s leadership, as we now have a policy, process and guidelines for doing so,” said Wesche. “My personal belief on such matters, is unchanged.
“I do not believe a long ago constructed facility, paid for by public monies, should be named for a private individual person,” continued Wesche. “Rather, I believe that public property, constructed and paid for by public funds, belongs to the public and should not be privatized. Since our last meeting, I have heard from people in the community who feel the same way.
Added Wesche: “The only exception I would make, is when there is a substantial contribution made of labor, materials, for the construction, renovation or maintenance of a facility.”
Wesche went on to say that a promise of a contribution now, and in years to come has been made by the group Mossing represents, and that he wanted it on the record that these will be made, and that the treasurer and superintendent hold the group to that promise.
Rob Rettig, another long-time board member, echoed Wesche’s statement, saying that the goal of the district is to educate its students, and to do so in a manner that is selfless. He pointed out that being selfless is a standard that is taught when competing in team sports. He went on to say that many teachers and staff members have given selflessly to the district, without seeking name recognition.
“Because of everyone who has given so much to the district, it feels kind of awkward to do this,” said Rettig. “Because of that, I will abstain my vote, but at the same time, I would like to commend the committee for the work it did in coming up with this process.”
The board passed the motion to name the floor after Church by a vote of 3-0, with both Wesche and Rettig abstaining from the vote. The group that requested the name change will pay for Church’s name to be added to the floor, with the design already approved. The donation of the money to pay for the project is expected to be approved at the November board meeting, with the project expected to be finished before basketball season.
In addition, the group requesting the naming will donate $3,000 per year that will be put into an account that has been established by the district for these purposes. The money will be used to have the name put back on the floor when it has to be redone in the future.
