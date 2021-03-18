Grover Hill Elementary School kicked off the first week of March with its annual “Right to Read” week. Vicky Noffsinger, Grover Hill school librarian, planned the week’s activities, which included each class visiting the new Paulding County Grover Hill Library branch. Students were able to see the library, become familiar with its layout, learn how to get a library card and learn about the services the library has to offer. Shown here is a class from the school at the library.
Grover Hill students visit local library
Tim McDonough
