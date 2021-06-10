VAN WERT — Students from Grover Hill Elementary and Payne Elementary schools in the Wayne Trace Local District, are enjoying a two-week summer camp experience at Camp Clay in Van Wert, thanks to funding through the 21st Century Grant.
This is third year of a five-year 21st Century Grant the Wayne Trace Local District received in collaboration with Western Buckeye Educational Service Center (WBESC).
Students have been engaging in different activities, including fishing, reading, boating, archery, zip lining, wall climbing and more. Staff from both elementary schools and from the WBESC are heading up the camp.
For more information about the camp, contact Jan Kohart of WBESC at 419-399-4711, ext. 206, or send an email to jkohart@wbesc.org.
