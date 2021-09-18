Grover hill pic

Grover Hill school's PTO purchased ukeleles for the music classroom this year. Students are eager to begin learning and strumming along to their favorite songs. Pictured here are some of the fifth graders with music teacher, Caitlyn Schmidt, front row at far right.

 Photo courtesy of Grover Hill elementary

