HAVILAND — The Wayne Trace Local Board of Education hired a new principal for Grover Hill Elementary during its Zoom meeting on Monday evening. The five-year fiscal forecast, technology and personnel were also topics of discussion by the board (see related story, Page A3).
Hired by the board as Grover Hill Elementary principal was Mark Lange, who was approved for a three-year contract, effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2023. Lange will replace Kevin Wilson, who has served as Grover Hill principal for nearly a decade. Wilson is retiring at the end of the current school year.
According to Wayne Trace superintendent Ben Winans, Lange was one of approximately 20 candidates, and one of 12 interviewed for the position, including four for a final interview. His experiences in education, including serving as an elementary principal, were just some of the factors that led to Lange being offered the position.
“He’s had varying experience at the elementary level, including in special education and regular education as a teacher, that and his experience as a K-6 principal at North Baltimore, helped him rise to the top as the top candidate,” said Winans. “He has the background to do what is needed for this position.”
Lange is a graduate of Archbold High School, Defiance College with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education, and the University of Akron with a master of science in administration.
In addition, he has taken classes at Marygrove College in Detroit with a focus on middle school math, and is currently working on special education classes at the University of North Dakota Grand Forks.
The new Grover Hill principal is looking forward to this new chapter in his career.
“Growing up in northwest Ohio, I’m a Henry County native, so you hear about other districts and I’ve always heard good things about Wayne Trace,” said Lange about his interest in the position. “They’ve got a great education program and a great athletic program, so I just felt it would be a good fit.
“I grew up on a farm, so the rural communities that Wayne Trace serves would be just like home,” continued Lange. “When I saw the position was open, I was excited, because I was looking for a position with this demographic. I’m looking forward to walking into a situation that has had great stability for the last decade.”
In his 20 years in education, Lange has served as a teacher in grades 4, 6-9 in all area contents, a grade 3-8 intervention specialist and as an elementary principal.
He’s taught at Montpelier (2000-01), twice at Stryker (2001-04 and 2019-20), at Hillsdale Local Schools in Jeromsville (2004-16) and as an elementary principal at North Baltimore (2016-18).
“I’m excited to get to know the staff, the students and to continue that partnership with the staff, students, parents and the community at large,” said Lange. “Parents are an important stakeholder, and I look forward to meeting them as early as I can.
“I feel blessed, and I feel like this is an opportunity for me to make a positive difference,” added Lange. “I’m looking forward to being a familiar face and upholding the tradition of excellence of Wayne Trace. It is my intention that this will be a long-term commitment.”
