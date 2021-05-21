AYERSVILLE — The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and at Ayersville Local Schools, mental health is something taken very seriously.
In 2019, Ayersville staff took part in Youth Mental Health First Aid training, in cooperation with the Four County ADAMhs Board. The program is designed to teach adults how to recognize signs and symptoms of mental health struggles, and how to help.
With help from Maumee Valley Guidance Center (MVGC), Ayersville freshman students now take part in the Signs of Suicide Program in their health classes.
Looking for a way to continue mental health education for all high school students, staff, led by high school guidance counselor Augusta Niese, took steps this year to do just that.
"We applied for a grant from the United Way (of Defiance County), sponsored by One Step at a Time, to help fund the newly developed Teen Mental Health First Aid training specifically for teens," said Niese. "Billie Jo Horner, through Maumee Valley Guidance Center, has been an integral component in helping coordinate these trainings.
"May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so we intentionally chose this month to implement the new training," added Niese.
Horner, a prevention specialist with MVGC, recently completed training with 10 Ayersville students involved in Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD). The group is led by instructor, Caitlin Fritz.
"In order to be able to come to Ayersville to teach this class to the youth, the district had to have at least 10% of the staff trained in the Youth Mental Health First Aid program," said Horner. "Since that is the case, the staff here are able to recognize the signs and symptoms (of mental health issues), and the students here know they have these trusted adults who understand what they're saying when they come to them.
"Since the staff had been trained, we were able to bring the program to the teens here, for free, because Augusta was able to secure the funds (from the One Step at a Time Grant)," added Horner.
The students met three times, in 90-minute sessions, to learn about the signs and symptoms of mental illness, and substance abuse and mental health crises, particularly suicide. The students have also learned how to open a conversation about mental health with peers, in a non-judgemental way, and how to seek help and resources.
"We have touched on the differences between a mental health challenge and typical sadness, and on different crises such as non-suicidal self injury, bullying, alcohol and substance abuse, suicide and school violence," said Horner. "Our main focus has been, what can these students do if they see the signs of mental illness in a friend?
"We talked about how prevalent mental health challenges are right now, and why youth aren't speaking up," continued Horner. "When I asked that question, many said, 'Because adults aren't hearing us,' or, 'They don't take it seriously and just tell us it's not that bad.' This training is a platform to help youth speak from their point of view, and find ways to help others, with the help of trusted adults."
Horner explained every student who attended all three sessions (there were six), became certified as a Teen Mental Health First Aid Responder.
"That certification is through the National Council for Behavioral Health, and is good for three years. The mental health training the staff did in 2019 is also good for three years," said Horner. "The training is open for anybody (through MVGC and the Four County ADAMhs Board). Other than Ayersville, Edon is the only other school district in which the teachers have taken the training, and I'm currently finishing up the teen training there, too."
Niese shared she is excited to see how the students who went through the training impact other students at Ayersville High School.
"This group will help us continue to spread awareness of the importance of taking care of our mental health, and about suicide prevention to other students," said Niese. "I am just so proud of these students, they've been excellent to work with, they've been engaged and willing to share and learn the whole time. It's been really heartwarming to watch.
"These youth are now advocates in our school, I'm only one person, so it's nice to know they have the awareness of mental health issues and resources," added Niese. "Most times, it's more meaningful when that message comes from peers, so I just appreciate their willingness to accept this challenge. These are discussions that need to be had, to end the stigma, and to let youth know they matter and there are people here for them."
To learn more about the Teen Mental Health First Aid training, contact Horner at 419-785-3815, or send an email to bhorner@mcgcohio.org.
