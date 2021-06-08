Sunday afternoon at Tinora High School, 81 students walked the stage at Justin F. Corresel Stadium. In all, 85 students graduated, but four were unable to attend the 2 p.m. ceremony.

The sunshine and warm temps juxtaposed the year that the graduating seniors had just endured. Eric Tipton, principal at THS, said that the class had met the challenges of learning even amid the pandemic that kept the students apart from one another.

The class motto summed up life for the students well: “After four years and a global pandemic, we made it!”

As the students entered the stadium, the band played Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance. A couple times during the ceremony the choir also performed before Tipton, Superintendent Nicole Wells, and President of the School Board John Higbea distributed diplomas to the graduates.

