At the regular meeting on Tuesday, the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) handled a light agenda.
The big news from the board was the renewed accreditation for the Good Samaritan School.
With encouragement and gratitude to the staff and administration, Jami Cameron, the board president, read from the letter that she had received from the accreditation team.
“It is my pleasure to inform you that your County Board of Developmental Disabilities has completed the requirements to be accredited by the Ohio Department of Developmental Dis-abilities,” began the letter.
This accreditation is valid for a period of three years and was made effective from Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2024.
The Ohio Department of DD commended the efforts of the staff and administration in Defiance, acknowledging that they are in “substantial compliance with state accreditation standards.”
“This is an outstanding achievement,” said Cameron in reference to the letter.
Regarding social media, Jenna Peper, public relations coordinator, reported that she has been busy keeping the website updated, as well as the social media sites for the DCBDD. The board agreed that Peper’s work was not going unnoticed, saying that they were pleased with the updates on the website and for her social media work.
As with last month, the board raised the question of tax abatement payments to the Good Samaritan School. There was much discussion about the possibility of the school receiving those monies and Otto Nicely, board member, committed to contacting Erika Willitzer, CIC director about the question.
“I will see about getting a meeting with her and try to do that this week,” said Nicely.
Nicely also commented, “When I was a commissioner Four County did not receive tax abatement monies; now they do. So I think we need to ask the question.”
Tim Bower, superintendent, was asked by the board about the bus quotes he had reported on last month.
“The bus companies said quotes would be ready the ‘middle of October’; I am still waiting for them. I will contact them again this week and see if we can get some more information,” said Bower.
In other news, the board:
• approved hiring of Stefanie Ellerbrock, instructor assistant, Oct. 4, 2021; Greg Dysinger, instructor assistant/bus assistant, Oct. 13, 2021.
• recognized staff anniversaries: Taylor Vogelsong, service and support administration, three years; Bret Mack, business manager, five years; Tanya Bradley, instructor assistant and bus assistant, two years; Deb Holtsberry, instructor assistant, 12 years.
• approved the agreement from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2022 with PC Workshop; Partners in Employment, Inc.; Quadco; Champaign Residential Services Inc.; We Are Limitless; Gentle Hearts Helping Hands; Easy Living, LLC; Filling Memorial Home of Mercy; and Kaitlyn’s Cottage to provide non-waiver services.
• approved Jodi Martinez for early intervention physical therapy services, Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2022.
