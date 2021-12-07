On Monday, students at Good Samaritan school held their holiday program and each of the classes performed a song to celebrate the season.
The morning program was held at 10 a.m. and the evening program began at 7 p.m. The evening program also included a silent auction to bid on the holiday wreaths made by the classes. The proceeds for the auction benefit the Health and Wellness Committee at the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Good Samaritan School.
Said Travis Hammer, principal at the school, about the program, “The teachers and students have put in a lot of work for about a month.”
Hammer, who began his tenure at the school this year, says that he enjoys working with the staff and students at Good Samaritan and seeing how hard they worked to put on this program. “Just seeing the joy on all the kids’ faces is great. They did a great job.”
The school invites area schools to come participate in events at Good Samaritan during the holiday season.
“Defiance City Schools came with Santa’s Shop last week,” added Hammer, “You could see the excitement building for the students all last week.”
Good Samaritan lets out for Christmas break after Dec. 22 said Hammer. “We wish everybody a Merry Christmas.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.