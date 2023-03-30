State champs

The Good Samaritan basketball team won the D-II Special Olympics state championship and is pictured here with coaches. Front from, from left, are: Ashley Foor, Nolan Melia, Phillip Brown and Ellie Jacques; Second row, from left, are: Annie Havens, Ambree Whatman-Ludeman, Trystin Lima, Blade Kief, Alejandro Hernandez and Coach Brandon Zartman. Back row, from left, are: Coach Greg Hahn and Tyler Marshall. Not pictured are coach Jamy Hunt, manager Chad Brubaker, Frank Rocha and John Lewis.

 Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo

The 12 members of the Good Samaritan Tigers basketball team were honored Tuesday at the regular meeting of the Defiance County Board of DD for winning a state championship.


Tags

Load comments