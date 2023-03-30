The Good Samaritan basketball team won the D-II Special Olympics state championship and is pictured here with coaches. Front from, from left, are: Ashley Foor, Nolan Melia, Phillip Brown and Ellie Jacques; Second row, from left, are: Annie Havens, Ambree Whatman-Ludeman, Trystin Lima, Blade Kief, Alejandro Hernandez and Coach Brandon Zartman. Back row, from left, are: Coach Greg Hahn and Tyler Marshall. Not pictured are coach Jamy Hunt, manager Chad Brubaker, Frank Rocha and John Lewis.
The 12 members of the Good Samaritan Tigers basketball team were honored Tuesday at the regular meeting of the Defiance County Board of DD for winning a state championship.
Jami Cameron, president of the board, read a prepared statement from the physical education teacher/Special Olympics coordinator, Jenny Vincent.
“These athletes worked hard right from the beginning of the season,” said Vincent. “All season long, they worked with their coaches on how to improve and how to be more successful as a team. ... The Defiance County Special Olympics school age basketball team played in the 2023 Ohio Special Olympics Winter Games D-II championship on March 4 at the Bowling Green Community Center against the West Licking Warriors. The Tigers fought hard and defeated the Warriors 43-41 ... .”
In honor of their accomplishment, Cameron said the school is purchasing a banner to hang in the gymnasium at the Good Samaritan School to remind everyone of the team’s dedication and hard work.
Dana Phipps and Mick Pocratsky, two Defiance County commissioners, presented proclamations to the student athletes recognizing their accomplishments.
Phipps read the proclamation to the assembled crowd.
“The Board of County Commissioners of Defiance County, Ohio, desires to formally recognize young students in Defiance County exemplifying leadership, good citizenship and individual achievement,” he began. “In recognition, and in honor of winning the state championship game against the West Licking Warriors, with a winning season of nine wins and zero losses, the Tigers illustrate (these) traits ... . They will be great ambassadors for the citizens of Defiance County. ...”
Pocratsky then called out the names of the individual members of the team and the coaches and presented certificates to each one.
The board also:
• heard a poem recited by Colleen Hammons in honor of DD Awareness Month.
• approved a $500 donations to PAR
• approved a contract for psychological services with Northeastern Local Schools from March 1, 2023-Aug. 31, 2025.
• was reminded of a training on May 3 at Defiance College.
• received copies of the Ohio Ethics Handbook.
• entered executive session to discuss collective bargaining and the superintendent evaluation/contract.
