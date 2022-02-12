ARCHBOLD — The annual Fulton County Spelling Bee was held at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold on Feb.1 to a crowd of over 150 family members and friends.
First-place finishers for the event were Liam Hageman, fourth-grade, Archbold; Alec Fruchey, fifth-grade, Wauseon; Keegan Bird, sixth-grade, Pettisville; Ryan Bishop, seventh-grade, Pettisville; and Genevieve Heising, eighth-grade, Pettisville.
Dorothy Lambert, Archbold Elementary Principal, served as pronouncer for the event and called out words such as “seethe,” “metadata” and “quantify.” Winning words included “dicey,” “allergenic,” “avatar,” “repository” and “du jour.”
Thirty-five students from Archbold, Delta, Evergreen, Fayette, Pettisville, Swanton, Wauseon and Holy Trinity schools competed. First, second and third place finishers in grades five through eight received a plaque donated by Farmers and Merchants State Bank. All spellers in the bee received a certificate of participation for their effort.
The county bee is coordinated by Stacey Parrish, education consultant for the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. Judges for the event were NwOESC Education consultants Sally Kovar and Jane Myers, and Swanton Middle School Principal Leigh Pancoast.
The list of spellers included:
• Archbold: Liam Hageman, fourth-grade; Jovie Nofziger, fifth-grade; Brady Culler, sixth-grade, Payton Weible, seventh-grade; and Emma Kukowski, eighth-grade.
• Pettisville: Landon Clark, fourth-grade; Margaret Ripke, fifth-grade; Keegan Bird, sixth-grade; Ryan Bishop, seventh-grade; and Genevieve Heising, eighth-grade.
• Wauseon: Andraez Rodriguez, fourth-grade; Alec Fruchey, fifth-grade; and Bethani Tibbs, sixth-grade.
