ARCHBOLD — The annual Fulton County Spelling Bee was held Feb. 7 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center here to a crowd of around 150 family members and friends.
ARCHBOLD — The annual Fulton County Spelling Bee was held Feb. 7 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center here to a crowd of around 150 family members and friends.
Dorothy Lambert, NwOESC literacy consultant, served as pronouncer for the event and called out words such as pedigree, eradicate and curries. Winning words included whisk, angora, corpulent, encompass and tenaciously.
Thirty-seven students from Archbold, Delta, Evergreen, Fayette, Pettisville, Swanton, Wauseon and Holy Trinity schools competed.
First-, second- and third-place finishers in grades five through eight received a plaque donated by Farmers and Merchants State Bank. All spellers in the bee received a certificate of participation and a ribbon for their effort.
The county bee is coordinated by Stacey Parrish, education consultant for the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. Judges for the event were Ellen Bernal, Delta Elementary principal; Matt Shields, Archbold Middle School principal; and Leigh Pancoast, Swanton Middle School assistant principal.
The list of spellers for the evening included:
Archbold Schools:
Tobin Nafziger, fourth grade; Avery Waldfogel, fifth grade; Jack Weber, sixth grade; Katelyn Leichty, seventh grade; and Corbin Hicks, eighth grade.
Delta Schools:
Emma Walter, fourth grade; Brenner Hinders, fifth grade; Cadence Barkhimer, sixth grade; Bryson Welch, seventh grade; and Makenna Incorvaia, eighth grade.
Evergreen Schools:
Tobin Nickless, fourth grade; Kenna Dilley, fifth grade; Karlee Hyatt, sixth grade; and Orion Lambes, seventh grade;
Fayette Schools:
Logan Ohlemacher, fourth grade; Adrian Fuentes-Depinet, fifth grade; Tucker Johnston, sixth grade; Adalee Cook, seventh grade; and Dario Fuentes-Depinet, eighth grade.
Pettisville Schools:
Theodore Heising, fourth grade; Landon Clark, fifth grade; Zac Bergstedt, sixth grade; Carson Andres, seventh grade; and Kayden Dominique, eighth grade.
Swanton Schools:
Maria Avery, fourth grade; Amelia Gergely, fifth grade; Levi Smallman, sixth grade; Julian Ramirez, seventh grade; and Braden Voelkel, eighth grade.
Wauseon Middle School:
Braden Simon, sixth grade; Bethani Tibbs, seventh grade; Mia Barajas, eighth grade.
Holy Trinity School:
Tyler Balish, fourth grade; Annabelle Root, fifth grade; Tyler Clancy, sixth grade; Luke Johnson, seventh grade; Helio Juarez, eighth grade.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.