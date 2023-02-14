First place finishers

Fulton County held its annual spelling bee on Feb. 7, and the individuals pictured here won first place. From left are: Braden Simon, Wauseon sixth-grader; Landon Clark, Pettisville fifth-grader; Bethani Tibbs, Wauseon seventh-grader; Corbin Hicks, Archbold eighth-grader; and Tobin Nafziger, Archbold fourth-grader.

 Photo courtesy of Stacey Parrish

ARCHBOLD — The annual Fulton County Spelling Bee was held Feb. 7 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center here to a crowd of around 150 family members and friends.


