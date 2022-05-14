HOLGATE — A full-scale drill of an active shooter scenario was executed at Holgate Schools on Friday morning.
Multiple first-responders from Henry, Defiance and Putnam counties responded to the mock exercise at Holgate Local Schools as the scenario of an active shooter was played out. At a mock press conference were the chief of Henry County South Joint Ambulance District Scott Buddelmeyer; Dr. Melinda Fritz, Henry County coroner; Kelly Meyers, superintendent of Holgate Local Schools; Sgt. Justin Vocke, Henry County Sheriff’s deputy; and Jeannie Detmer, Henry County public information officer.
According to Buddelmeyer, “At least 50 responders were used in the event from the three counties ... with about 12 different fire departments ...
“We also included the Red Cross, (Henry) County EMA, so we had a great participation,” he added. “Several of our responders took time out of their busy schedule ... we were able to drill as needed.”
Speaking about the school, Buddelmeyer said the school had a “great plan” and Meyers was also pleased with the response.
“I wasn’t there for the evacuation, but it seemed to go really well,” said Buddelmeyer. “There were a few things that we knew would be challenges and that we handled really well, and a couple we still need to work on. We wanted this to be a learning opportunity for the first-responders and for the school. I think that was accomplished.”
“I think it’s a great learning experience for all of us and we did a lot of planning in advance,” said Meyers. “Communication is going to be the critical piece that we’re going to analyze carefully. The timing of some messaging I think I am going to look at carefully.” Meyers continued, “We are also going to meet as a school team and debrief internally on Monday morning just to talk about our processes. ... Our staff did well in the situation and once they heard the “shooter” had been subdued, then they made choices to get kids out and to safety.”
Principals and teachers were in constant communication with Meyers throughout the event in order to account for the students. Role-playing in reunification with parents was also done in the mock event, and Meyers spoke about that in positive terms.
“We role-played with parents meeting kids outside ... so that communication piece is critical and then some of those parents had students who had evacuated and students who had been injured,” she said. “So that was another scenario ... making sure we are getting to everyone in as timely a fashion as we can because once the local first-responders are on site, they take over the care of everything else and it’s our job to get to our families and make sure they and our kids are doing ok.”
According to Meyers, processing will continue in the next few days between staff and students, including taking account of emotional and psychological after effects of the drill.
The scenario involved lockdown of the school, sheltering in place of students and staff, as well as evacuating students to an appointed place of safety and reunification with family members. Myers said that the process went well as protocols were used. These protocols had been implemented by Henry County emergency services in cooperation with Henry County school districts.
