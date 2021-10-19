Last Friday, Antwerp presented the Homecoming Court at the football game and announce the king and queen. Shown here is the court, from left: sophomores, Landon Brewer and Taylor Morales; freshman, Teeghun Marlin; seniors, Jaidis Getrost and Jagger Landers; king Hunter Sproles and queen Mia Altimus; seniors, Luke Krouse and Grace Schuette; seniors, Cade Lothamer and Faith Nestleroad; juniors, Ethan Lichty and Makenna Smith; and in front, prince Nash Zartman and princess Maryn Cottrell.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments