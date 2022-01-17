• Fulton County
Free event:
Northwest State Community College (NSCC) will host “The Shape of Math” on Feb. 11, 7-8:30 p.m. in the Voinovich Auditorium (E Building).
At this free event, guests will flex their brains on the shapes of math and create interesting shapes and participate in a shape scavenger hunt.
“Math is all around us, whether we realize it or not,” said Marianna Doolittle, NSCC math faculty member. She continued, “Math is essential to shapes, and this is what our ‘Shape of Math’ event will be about.”
RSVP requested. Email family name, number attending and phone number to summercamps@northweststate.edu.
