Nathan Gerber (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)

Parents: Shawn and Shane Gerber, Latty

Activities and awards: Americanism Test Award (two years), student council president, Relay for Life, Toys for Tots, football, basketball, first team all-district, first team all-conference, GMC co-player of the year, National Honor Society, church youth group, Latty Baseball Association, class awards in physical science, pre-calculus and chemistry

Post-high school plans: Nathan will attend Capital University, Columbus, to study biomedical engineering and attend medical school. He earned a Capital Presidential Scholarship.

Miriam Sinn (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)

Parents: Tim and Marlene Sinn, Haviland

Activities and awards: National Honor Society vice president, volleyball, basketball, Sunday school treasurer, church youth group, soup packaging, Leo sale clean-up, elderly visits, class awards in physical education, geometry, computer science, algebra II, 4.0 GPA.

Post-high school plans: Miriam will study nursing at Northwest State Community College, Archbold, with a Presidential Scholarship.

Andrew Sinn (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)

Parents: Steve Sinn and Joy Sinn, Haviland

Activities and awards: first honor’s GPA, varsity letter choir, student council vice president and treasurer, National Honor Society, track/field, Spanish club, service projects, church youth group service

Post-high school plans: Andrew will study biochemistry at the University of Toledo with a Toledo Merit Scholarship.

Max Laukhuf (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)

Parents: Michael and Lisa Laukhuf, Haviland

Activities and awards: academic letter, band, choir, pep band, musicals, National Honor Society, church Christmas choir, Salvation Army bell ringer, assist at elementary school

Post-high school plans: Max will major in business management or finance and then get a minor in music technology or agriculture. He will attend Purdue University, Fort Wayne, with a Purdue Fort Wayne’s academic scholarship. He also was awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Wright State.

