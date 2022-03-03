ARCHBOLD — On February 26, five students, grades 7-11 represented Patrick Henry School District at the Northwest Ohio Science and Engineering Fair at the Northwest State Community College in Archbold.
On display at the event were 56 of the best high school and middle school science fair projects from five counties in northwest Ohio.
Superior ratings went to Andrew Baden, junior, and Megan Meyer, sophomore. Lauren Giesige, a seventh-grader, sophomores Brooklyn Fry and Brenton Rettig received excellent ratings for their projects.
Andrew Baden, who won first place in high school chemistry, was selected among the top projects at the fair for super judging. He received the Paul Oberhaus Award earning third place and will serve as an alternate to the International Science & Engineering Fair in Atlanta, Ga. He also received the honor of being chosen to travel to Oswego, N.Y., to compete in the SUNY Terra Genius Olympiad next summer to compete for additional prizes.
The list of students with sponsored awards is listed here:
• Andrew Baden, junior, first place high school chemistry; Chemical & Allied Industries Award; Favorite Environmental Pioneer Award; Keiffer Ecological Conservation Award; SUNY Genius Olympiad; Paul Oberhaus Award, third place.
• Lauren Giesige, sophomore, first place Animal Science; U.S. Naval Science Award.
• Brenton Rettig, sophomore, first place Earth Science; American Meteorological Society Award.
• Megan Meyer, sophomore, third place Medicine & Health.
• Brooklyn Fry, sophomore, Kieffer Creativity Award.
