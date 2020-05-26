Kelly Miller

(Top scholar, 4.0)

Parents: Eric and Marla Miller

Post-high school plans: Kelly will study music education at Hesston College, Hesston, Kan.

Danielle King

(Top scholar, 4.0)

Parents: Doug and Paula King

Post-high school plans: Danielle will study pre-physical therapy at Bluffton University.

Megan King

(Top scholar, 4.0)

Parents: Doug and Paula King

Post-high school plans: Megan will study elementary education at Bluffton University.

Luke Young

(Top scholar, 4.0)

Parents: Jill Young and Richard Young

Post-high school plans: Luke will study chemistry at Liberty University, Lynchburg, Va.

Load comments