Kelly Miller
(Top scholar, 4.0)
Parents: Eric and Marla Miller
Post-high school plans: Kelly will study music education at Hesston College, Hesston, Kan.
Danielle King
(Top scholar, 4.0)
Parents: Doug and Paula King
Post-high school plans: Danielle will study pre-physical therapy at Bluffton University.
Megan King
(Top scholar, 4.0)
Parents: Doug and Paula King
Post-high school plans: Megan will study elementary education at Bluffton University.
Luke Young
(Top scholar, 4.0)
Parents: Jill Young and Richard Young
Post-high school plans: Luke will study chemistry at Liberty University, Lynchburg, Va.
