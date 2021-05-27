The students at Four County Career Center’s Early Childhood Education class recently held preschool graduation for children enrolled during the 2020-21 school year. The children performed favorite songs and fingerplays learned throughout the school year for parents in attendance. Pictured at the Four County Career Center’s Early Childhood Education graduation are, from left: Benjamin Norden (Napoleon), Rollie Bostater (Delta), Molly Rohda (Liberty Center), Josephine Berteau (Bryan), Owen Nofziger (Wauseon) and Camila Zetter (Whitehouse).
