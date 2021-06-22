Four County work experience

Shown here is Lisa Hall (left), interior design instructor who had the opportunity to work at the Old Red Barn in Okolona. Hall is shown working with Judy Brown, co-owner. Hall will utilize the training she received to train the students at the Four County Career Center new ways to refinish antique furniture using wax, paint and stains.

 Photo courtesy of Four County.

ARCHBOLD — To keep the school’s career and technical training programs up-to-date with state-of-the-art technology, Four County Career Center instructors are eligible to participate in a work experience program sponsored by the career center. Instructors can participate with a local employer in an internship experience in the career and technical area of their expertise.

Following internship, the instructors include the up-to-date training methods into their curriculum to give the best possible education to students attending the career center.

The local internship site is not responsible for wages to instructors during their training.

