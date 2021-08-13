ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center is welcoming five new staff members for the 2021-22 school year.
Brooke Martin is the new Intervention Specialist instructor at the Career Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Bluffton University and is finishing her master’s degree from the American College of Education. Martin has been in education for the past four years. She lives in Ayersville with her husband, Brayton and their two children.
The new VOSE position is being held by Brittany Sanders. She holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Defiance College and a master’s degree from Miami University and has spent twelve years in education. She lives in Edgerton with her husband, Cory and their two children.
Shawna Schroeder is the new Intervention Specialist instructor. She holds a bachelor of science degree in education and a master’s degree in administration and supervision. Schroeder has spent 26 years in education and lives in Napoleon with her husband, Matt and their two children.
Eric Eisel is the new Auto Collision Repair instructor at the career center. He holds a teaching degree from the University of Toledo and is a past graduate of Four County Career Center. He has worked at various auto collision repair shops for the past 20 years and has been in education for ten years. Eisel lives in Custar with his wife, Jayne and their two children.
The new Educational Aide position is being held by Jill Holdgreve. She holds a bachelor’s degree in corporate wellness and fitness and has spent four years in education. She lives in Archbold with her husband, Ryan and their two children.
