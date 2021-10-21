Four County Career Center celebrated the Seventh Annual Wall of Fame and Distinguished Service Award induction program on Monday evening.
Four County Career Center honored six graduates from the Career Center who have had success in their careers and who will serve as outstanding representatives for the school at the 23rd annual “Wall of Fame” awards program. Nominations for this honor are based on the areas of significant contributions to the individual’s career, the community, education, and Four County Career Center.
This year’s recipient of the Distinguished Service Award went to Brian Baker, Board of Education Member at Four County Career Center for seventeen years and Board Member at Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center as well as the Chief of Liberty Center Fire & Rescue Department. Brian lives in Liberty Center with his wife, Brenda and they have six children.
The Wall of Fame inductees are
• Adam Lee Coy came to the Career Center from Fairview High School and enrolled in the Machine Trades program from which he graduated in 1995. Adam is currently a Moulder Operator at Sauder Manufacturing. Adam lives in Ney with his wife, Melanie and their two children.
• Rebecca Shegitz Lane attended the Career Center from Napoleon High School and graduated in 2001 in the Chef Training program. Rebecca is currently the Owner of Seasons Coffee and Bistro. She lives in Bryan with her husband, Gregory and their daughter.
• Jeff R. Mires enrolled at the Career Center from Napoleon High School, entered the Carpentry program and graduated in 1978. He is a Henry County Commissioner and lives in Napoleon. He was married to the late Julie Mires and they have five children.
• Edward “Buck” Perry came to the Career Center from Edgerton High School, entered the Agricultural Diesel Mechanics program and graduated in 1971. He is currently the Owner/Operator of Ed Perry Excavating LLC and resides in Edgerton with his wife, Lori. They have two children.
• Brad VanDeVoorde enrolled at the Career Center from Hilltop High School and graduated in 1987 in the Electrical program. Brad is currently the Village of Pioneer Electric Superintendent. He lives in Pioneer with his wife, Denise and their two children.
• Dave Wichman attended the Career Center from Napoleon High School, entered the Horticulture program and graduated in 1976. He is currently the Co-Owner and Container Production Manager of North Branch Nursery and lives in Bowling Green with his wife, Cindy. They have seven children.
Shown here following the ceremony holding their plaques are from left, Brian Baker; and Wall of Fame inductees, Adam Lee Coy, Rebecca Shegitz Lane, Jeff R. Mires, Edward “Buck” Perry, Brad VanDeVoorde and Dave Wichman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.