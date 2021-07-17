Four County Career Center had three students that competed in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) 2021 National Leadership Conference which was held virtually. Receiving National Silver Medals are: Daisy Jack (left), Bryan, Focus On Children; Raylynn Miler (center), Tinora, Repurpose and Redesign; and Lorelle Hetrick, Fairview, Interior Design Scenario. There were over 5,000 members from across the nation competing. Members competed at the district, and state levels before they advanced to the national level. Michele Nafziger and Kelli Alspaugh are the FCCLA Advisors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.