Four County students win leadership awards

Six students from Four County Career Center’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) earned gold or silver medals at the State FCCLA Leadership Conference.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a national organization for high school and college students where the activities and programs complement classroom instruction by giving students practical experience through application of the skills learned at school. Career Center FCCLA lead Advisors are Michele Nafziger and Kelli Alspaugh.
The FCCLA participants are challenged to complete a project in their area of career and technical training within a specified time period while being scored by a panel of judges. All of these students did an outstanding job in their respective competitions.
Three of the six FCCLA students advance to national competition to be held virtually in June. State winners are Raylynn Miler (Tinora) Repurpose and Redesign — silver medalist, competing at nationals; Lena Bassett (Hicksville) Interior Design Scenario — silver medalist; Lorelle Hetrick (Fairview) Interior Design Scenario — silver medalist, competing at nationals; Daisy Jack (Bryan) Focus on Children — silver medalist, competing at nationals; Taylor Harter (Tinora) Interpersonal Communications — silver medalist; and Miranda Bachman (Napoleon) Language and Literacy — silver medalist.
