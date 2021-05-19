ARCHBOLD—Four students from the Four County Career Center have placed in the top ten at the 2021 National Leadership Conference of Business Professionals of America (BPA).
At the virtual conference, Brendan Degryse (Fairview) in SQL Database Fundaments, placed seventh, and in Computer Programming Concepts, placed fifth; Benjamin Gamboe (Napoleon) placed fourth in Information Technology Concepts; Jacob Parento (Liberty Center) took second place in Cybersecurity/Digital Forensics; and Travis Sheffer (Wauseon) finished tenth in Server Administration Using Microsoft.
In the competition, the 54th National Leadership Conference, over 5,000 other conference delegates from across the nation strove for top honors in business skill competitions.
BPA is a national organization for middle school, high school and college students preparing for careers in business and information technology. The organization acts as a cohesive agent in the nationwide networking of education, business and industry.
Four County's BPA advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts and Tina Short.
