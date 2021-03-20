Four County Students qualify for State competition

Seven Four County Career Center Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter members placed in the regional competition and have qualified for state skill competition. Contest competitors are, from left: Miranda Bachman (Napoleon),Daisy Jack (Bryan), Taylor Harter (Tinora), Savannah Roth (Defiance), Raylynn Miler (Tinora), Lorelle Hetrick (Fairview), and Lena Bassett (Hicksville). FCCLA members from all over Ohio will be competing April 5-12 for the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments