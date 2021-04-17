ARCHBOLD — Fourteen students from Four County Career Center placed in the top ten in the 2021 Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference and 11 students will be competing in the BPA 2021 National Leadership Conference that will be held virtually.
The national qualifiers will be a part of the 2021 Business Professionals of America Leadership Conference “Envision — Empower — Ignite” which will be held virtually in May. Thousands of students from across the country will compete and showcase their business aptitudes and skills.
The National Leadership Conference is the culmination of the BPA year filled with hard work and dedication put into competitions, Torch Awards, leadership development, service and more.
Four County Career Center BPA advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts and Tina Short.
