Four County Business Professionals of America placed in top 10

Students who placed in the top 10 include front row, from left: Justin Davis (Defiance) Business Law & Ethics — competing at nationals; Brendan Degryse (Fairview) SQL Database Fundamental — competing at nationals; Jade Paz (Defiance) Advanced Office Systems & Procedures — competing at nationals; Gunner Kaylor (Fairview) Payroll Accounting — competing at nationals; Derek Froelich (Defiance) Computer Network Technology — competing at Nationals. Back row, from left are: Trenton Arnold (Edon) Computer Security — competing at nationals; Jaidon Price (Fairview) SQL Database Fundamental — competing at nationals; Zacary Sparks (Edon) Network Design Team; Jacob Parento (Liberty Center) Server Administration Using Microsoft — competing at nationals; Benjamin Gamboe (Napoleon) Server Administration Using Microsoft — competing at nationals; and Lawrence Spieth (North Central) Python Programming — Pilot and Computer Programming Concepts — competing at nationals. Absent from the photo are Jayce Brubaker (Napoleon) Network Design Team; Nathan Brubaker (Napoleon) Network Design Team; and Travis Sheffer (Wauseon) Server Administration Using Microsoft — competing at nationals.

 photo courtesy of Four County

ARCHBOLD — Fourteen students from Four County Career Center placed in the top ten in the 2021 Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference and 11 students will be competing in the BPA 2021 National Leadership Conference that will be held virtually.

The national qualifiers will be a part of the 2021 Business Professionals of America Leadership Conference “Envision — Empower — Ignite” which will be held virtually in May. Thousands of students from across the country will compete and showcase their business aptitudes and skills.

The National Leadership Conference is the culmination of the BPA year filled with hard work and dedication put into competitions, Torch Awards, leadership development, service and more.

Four County Career Center BPA advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts and Tina Short.

