Top honors given

Four County students who received honors recently are, from left: front row: Ty Siclair (Napoleon), network design team; Raven Dell (Bryan), C# programming; Jayce Hall (Defiance), computer security; Gwen Oxender (North Central), intermediate word processing; Olivia Engel (Wauseon), intermediate word processing. Back row, from left: Andrew Mast (Fairview), server administration using Microsoft; Trenton Funk (Hilltop), network design team; Kyle Hageman (Archbold), SQL database fundamentals; Joseph Wymer (Liberty Center), device configuration and troubleshooting; Ryan Street (Bryan) fundamental accounting; Andrew Mosier (Fairview), SQL database fundamentals; and Ramon Mendez (Defiance), network administration using Cisco. Absent from the photo is Madalynn Driskell (Napoleon), network design team.

 Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

ARCHBOLD — Thirteen students from Four County Career Center received all-state top five honors in their respective divisions at the 2023 Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference in Columbus and have qualified to represent Ohio at the 2023 National BPA Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif.


