Four County students who received honors recently are, from left: front row: Ty Siclair (Napoleon), network design team; Raven Dell (Bryan), C# programming; Jayce Hall (Defiance), computer security; Gwen Oxender (North Central), intermediate word processing; Olivia Engel (Wauseon), intermediate word processing. Back row, from left: Andrew Mast (Fairview), server administration using Microsoft; Trenton Funk (Hilltop), network design team; Kyle Hageman (Archbold), SQL database fundamentals; Joseph Wymer (Liberty Center), device configuration and troubleshooting; Ryan Street (Bryan) fundamental accounting; Andrew Mosier (Fairview), SQL database fundamentals; and Ramon Mendez (Defiance), network administration using Cisco. Absent from the photo is Madalynn Driskell (Napoleon), network design team.
ARCHBOLD — Thirteen students from Four County Career Center received all-state top five honors in their respective divisions at the 2023 Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference in Columbus and have qualified to represent Ohio at the 2023 National BPA Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif.
The national qualifiers will be a part of the 2023 BPA Leadership Conference, “Discover Your Purpose,” April 26-30 in Anaheim. Thousands of students from across the country will gather there to compete, showcase their business aptitudes and develop leadership skills.
The National Leadership Conference is the culmination of the BPA year filled with competitions, Torch awards, leadership development, service and more. Activities will include general sessions with keynote speakers, business meetings, leadership workshops, contests and the election of national officers.
Four County Career Center BPA advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts and Tina Short.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.