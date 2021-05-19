* Region

Led by the Skills USA Chapter, Four County Career Center students united in a school-wide effort and raised almost $300 for the non-profit outreach “Together We Can Make A Difference.” The organization assists people of all ages in Northwest Ohio with basic needs and resources that are not available with any government assistance programs. Through their involvement, the students hope to make a positive change for families in northwest Ohio.

