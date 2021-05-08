Four County students inducted into the National Technical Honor Society

Members inducted from Defiance county include, front row, from left: Jay Bennett (Hicksville), Gabriel Smith (Hicksville), Taylor Harter (Tinora), Cheznie Keber (Tinora). Back row, from left: Novalie Ankney (Fairview), Lorelle Hetrick (Fairview) , Zoe Smith (Defiance), Aspen Watson (Fairview), Brianna Leavitt (Defiance), Morgan Bassett (Hicksville), Kayda Bostelman (Ayersville), Rheya Drown (Defiance), and Brendan Degryse (Fairview).

Forty-five Four County Career Center students were inducted into career education’s most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a banquet recently held at the Career Center.

This year, a total of sixty-eight students in the honor society for the 2020-2021 school year.

To be considered for membership, students must have a 3.6 GPA or higher during enrollment at Four County Career Center, 95% attendance and have an excellent disciplinary record.

The National Technical Honor Society is America’s foremost scholastic honor for excellence in work force education recognizing the scholastic excellence of career center students, with over 1,500 chapters worldwide.

The ceremony was videoed and can be seen on the Career Center’s website at www.fourcounty.net.

Sierra Schultheis, a Napoleon student in the Early Childhood Education program, welcomed everyone in attendance and those watching the video recording to the recognition banquet. Advisors for the Four County NTHS are English instructor, Matthew Zwyer and Dean of Students, Dave DeLano.

