Defiance students
Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

Four County Career Center Skills U.S.A. Chapter members will participate in the 70th anniversary of the Ohio State Skills U.S.A. Competition held in Columbus on May 3-4. Contest participants from Defiance county are, from left: Clayton VanArsdalen (Fairview); Eric Lichtenwald (Tinora); Levi Sharp (Hicksville); Zoe Smith (Defiance); and Seirra Ramey (Fairview).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments